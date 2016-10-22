Reading between the lines

The opposition LMP, Együtt, and Dialogue for Hungary parties staged a demonstration in Budapest on Sunday to protest against the recent closure of the daily Népszabadság.

Miklós Hargitai, a journalist with the defunct Népszabadság newspaper, said the owner had failed to explain its closure and had not informed the managing director of the impending decision. Hargitai noted that the paper had written about corruption, and he insisted that governing politicians had not tolerated this.

He said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had not given an interview to Népszabadság, the biggest circulation daily, in a decade. The paper’s closure, he insisted, had been an act of political revenge.

Benedek Jávor, Dialogue for Hungary’s Member of the European Parliament, said the government wanted to silence civil organisations and independent media, and claimed that it was building a “virtual reality” of its own built on lies.

Referring to articles written about sleaze, Jávor singled out the public prosecutor, the national election commission and the Constitutional Court, saying, “Corruption in Hungary is not a regrettable by-product of government but of the system” of national institutions.

Politics Can Be Different (LMP) co-leader Ákos Hadházy said corruption is “society’s cancer” and warned that “the patient is close to death”. Legislation needs to be enacted to guarantee the transparency and accountability of politicians, he added.

Péter Juhász, Együtt’s (Together) deputy leader, said Orbán had entered into a spiral of lies and would have to face reality. He called on opposition supporters to go out in force to events in which the prime minister takes part and boo him.

Gergely Gulyás, the ruling Fidesz party’s deputy leader, said earlier that compared with numerous western European countries, Hungary has far greater press diversity and a broader mass media. He said it was unclear who was behind the demonstration of civil organisations and opposition parties in support of press freedom.

Referring to left-leaning Népszabadság newspaper, he said that based on available information it is still thought the decision to suspend it had been motivated by business considerations. The owners had made it clear that the paper had lost several billion forints. “In this respect, the government has nothing to do with the matter,” he said.

Gulyás insisted that in the wake of Népszabadság ‘s closure there would be a balanced market of two papers seen as opposition sympathisers and two which are pro-government. “There’s good reason to believe that the former has a larger distribution,” he said.

It was also plain that one of the commercial terrestrial television stations put out “opinions strongly critical of the government, and it is probably the case that the smaller commercial broadcasters with such views have a larger audience”.

Further, outlets on the internet sympathetic to the government are in a significant minority both in their number and size of readership, Gulyás contended.

He alluded to the ninth article of the constitution stating that everyone has the right to free speech. Hungary recognised and protected press freedom and diversity, as well as ensuring the conditions for the formation of democratic public opinion and free information. In a modern democracy the greatest threat to press freedom came not from laws or government pressure but from media owners.

But in Hungary a situation has emerged whereby a diverse range of owners run especially diverse media, and “even coarse utterances are allowed against the government that would be excluded from everyday political life in, say, western European political culture”, Gulyás said.

In Hungary, it was possible to demonstrate for or against press freedom within the bounds of the constitutional framework, while “there are those who now wish to take up the fundamental right to freedom of assembly who, ten years ago, made this impossible”.

Gulyás said this goes to show that Hungary is a democracy where fundamental rights prevail. Responding to a recent article in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung comparing Hungary to Belarus, he said German media were not a patch on Hungary’s in terms of the diversity of opinion.

The Fidesz party said after the demonstration that, contrary to the assertions of the opposition, the closure of Népszabadság had been a question of its market and financial fitness. The current and former leaders of the opposition Socialist Party “stole the future” of the paper. “Not only were they incompetent to govern the country, but they could not even take care of their own party’s paper,” a statement said.

Fidesz said that during the Socialist governing period, Népszabadság had been left to make a loss, and in 2015 they gave up on the paper and sold it. The new owner had made an offer to the Socialist Party for its share in the business but the opposition party had not been forced to sell.

Radical nationalist Jobbik said that while Fidesz talked about market forces, its media had “absorbed billions of taxpayers’ forints” in return for “milling out dumb government propaganda” and for publishing government ads, rather than sustaining itself on revenues from commercials by private customers.