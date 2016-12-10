Christmas browsing in the city and on the internet

Christmas and the holiday season are upon us, so if you are spending the holidays in Hungary you can already start planning a lot of exciting winter programs. Your smartphone, some useful websites and applications can help you with some ideas.

Since you can easily walk through Budapest city centre on foot, it’s enough to dress warm and stop for a mug of mulled wine here and there and use Google Maps or Google Earth to find your way around the city.

The Christmas fairs – the classical one at Vörösmarty Square and the one in front of St. Stephan’s Basilica, which has also become a tradition within a few years – offer many exciting events before and at Christmas time in addition to the fair itself. You can find the list of events on the website budapestchristmas.com, where the suggestions for children are listed separately, and they even offer gastronomy tips.

Another useful site to visit is the budapestbylocals.comblog, where Budapest citizens share their experience and advice about how to spend quality time in the capital. Their palette includes handicraft fairs, gastronomic presentations, opportunities for ice skating and programs for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On the website jegy.hu, which is also available in English, you can buy your tickets for the concerts, opera and theatre shows scheduled for the year-end.

As the saying goes, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”, and of course this stands for Hungary as well. If you would like to get to know the Hungarian Christmas traditions, if you would like to know why children are writing letters to Baby Jesus and who decorates the Christmas tree according to the traditions, you should visit http://www.whychristmas.com/cultures/hungary.shtml where you will find the Hungarian traditions listed along with those of several other nations.

To learn about traditions in connection with the new year, for example why eating lentils should make you rich or what is an onion calendar, you should visit the following website: http://visitbudapest.travel/articles/new-years-eve-and-new-years-day-in-hungary/

