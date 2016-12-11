Ruling parties stay ahead

Some 32 percent of all voters supported the ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrats in a survey by Nézőpont Institute. The radical nationalist Jobbik party stayed at 12 percent, the opposition Socialists lost 1 percentage point and stood at 7 percent, and opposition DK returned to 5 percent, the pollster said. The green opposition LMP received 3 percent support from all voters and the small opposition parties Együtt, the Liberals and the Two-tailed Dog Party received 1 percent each. On commission by daily Magyar Idők, Nézőpont also asked people about what effects they expected from the election of Donald Trump as US president. Only 51 percent of respondents had an opinion, with 32 percent saying the Republican would bring a favourable change for Hungary and 19 percent saying it was bad for Hungary. Nine out of ten people had heard about the US presidential election and six out of ten said they had discussed the results with others. Eighty-two percent of the supporters of the ruling parties were optimistic about Trump and 40 percent of left-wing supporters felt likewise. The pollster said that even though Jobbik leaders were sceptical about Trump, 60 percent of Jobbik supporters said his election was good for Hungary.