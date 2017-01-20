Learn how you could conquer the world

An exhibition featuring the most cutting-edge technologies, impressive images taken from unique perspectives and playful tests is now open. The “interactive experience-expo” titled The Champion welcomes visitors in pavilion D of District II’s Millenáris park until mid-April.

The exciting “exhibition start-up” features the themes of sports, motion and becoming a champion. “The January introduction will be the world premiere of the exhibition, followed by an international tour. However, as the technology is completely a Hungarian development, naturally we wished to introduce it to the Hungarian public first,” said Gabriella Illés, main organiser of The Champion.

The “interactive experience-expo” is unique in all aspects. It will feature a spectacular image world – unique in the international context as well – introducing the general public to the world of sports with high-definition pictures, slow-motion recordings and visual solutions applied from thrilling perspectives.

Secondly, visitors can also participate in the game or the struggle for the highest performance, as a unique feature of the exhibition is that the system is capable of monitoring the performance of the actively participating public by – playfully – recording the capabilities of each visitor, helping parents in choosing a sport discipline for their children, or even predicting their chances of becoming champions.

As three-time Olympic champion water polo player Tibor Benedek, the main patron of the exhibition, says: “Becoming a champion is everyone’s dream. (…) and if somebody wins it is never by chance. He/she must have made lots of efforts for it. And that victory can never be taken away any more. It will escort that person all through their life, with its advantages and disadvantages.”