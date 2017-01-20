Private club offers exclusivity, privilege

If you are looking for a place in Budapest where exclusivity and discretion are key, now you have a new alternative: the private club LOCK recently opened its gates in District II.

The concept has the ambitious target (among others) of offering a unique combination of a stylish private club and an international meeting place for expats from all around the world. Becoming a LOCK member gives access to VIP rooms and exclusive service, such as preparing technical equipment for business and private events.

And there is even your own driver service – with a Maserati.

It does not matter whether you are planning a private company party, your own birthday party, a presentation of your company or welcoming business guests in a stylish atmosphere: LOCK has the right rooms for all these occasions.

The tastefully designed interior with brown leather sofas, golden lamps and turquoise lighting reminds us a bit of the style of some James Bond movies. Kristina Usikova, the manager, did indeed find inspiration for her ideas in the home country of the legendary agent.

She spends a lot of time in London, which is where she first encountered the concept of the private club. These are establishments such as Morton´s, The Arts Club or Annabel´s – reserved for members and their guests only, and reflecting the lifestyle of a social layer that likes to keep to its own.

Annabel´s, by the by, in swanky Mayfair, is the only nightclub that Queen Elizabeth II has ever entered.

Exclusivity and discretion

The private atmosphere of LOCK has already welcomed some exclusive guests in its short history too: ranging from managers of large companies to Hungarian stars and starlets to politicians. Apart from the advantages already listed, members and their guests enjoy entry to the parties every Friday and Saturday from 9pm to 5am and free admission to private clubs in other metropolises with which LOCK has signed partner agreements.

LOCK gives the highest priority to privacy: access to the upper VIP area is controlled by security personnel, taking photos of people is strictly supervised and every employee must sign a confidentiality clause.

If someone would like to remain unrecognised, the highest possible level of discretion is guaranteed. “Even the future US president Donald Trump could remain unrecognised here if he wanted to,” Usikova promises.

The perfect location for welcomingbusiness partners

So LOCK aims to be the perfect scene for stylish parties and events. The private rooms can be redesigned according to individual taste and equipped with the most modern technical equipment. You can organise a business presentation just as easily as a special catering service, or serve your own menu. The club collaborates with the renowned NOBU restaurant, so for special occasions the delivery comes straight from NOBU’s own catering service.

LOCK has its own kitchen, which serves small appetisers and from this month will expand the menu to include warm main dishes. “It does not matter what the club member wishes to have to impress his guests, the team at LOCK will turn these wishes into reality,” Usikova says.

She knows many influential people in Budapest and thus believes that the demand for her establishment is indeed high, a place to welcome business partners discretely and in a prestigious way.

A place that is open for all the expats

Usikova’s experience is that many expats in Hungary are alone because they are missing a place to meet. Although the capital offers an abundance of party and meeting places, if you don’t really want to go to an overcrowded bar or club filled with tourists, you have a tough time finding the right place.

This is what she would like to change. Her dream is to welcome “as many international guests as possible”, in a nice ambiance where they can get to know each other.

“My club is open to all international expats and offers them the possibility to exchange their experience and get together having a good time.”

Accordingly, anyone is welcome to free entry to the weekend parties on the lower dancing floor, giving one and all the opportunity to get to know this exclusive new club.

For more information and how to become a member, see www.lockbudapest.hu