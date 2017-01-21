Budapest ice skating overview

Beside traditional skating rinks, winter sports enthusiasts can show off their skills very well at several new, in some cases free venues. Here is an overview of Budapest’s ice rinks with the most important information.

Városligeti Műjégpálya (City Park Ice-Skating Rink)

The City Park Ice-Skating Rink has been one of the centres of Budapest’s ice skating life since 1870. The complex, comprehensively modernised a few years ago, offers a special atmosphere. Children under 6 can skate on the giant rink for free, and you can now buy tickets and even rent your skates online.

Ticket prices: HUF 1000-2000

Address: 1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 5.

Website: www.mujegpalya.hu/en

Jégpalota (Ice Palace)

The Ice Palace was constructed in 2003 and is unique in Central Eastern Europe, with circus on the ice, ice shows and an ice disco all year around. The complex is home to a professional ice hockey team, with regular competitive matches being played there, so make sure to check in advance if the rink is available.

Ticket prices: HUF 1000-1500

Address: Budapest IV. kerület, Homoktövis utca 1.

Website: http://jegpalota.hu

Jégterasz (Ice Terrace)

After a tiring holiday shopping bout, get in some active relaxation at the ice terrace in front of Aréna Pláza. The rink is open until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and there is ice until the end of February.

Ticket prices: HUF 1300-1600

Address: 1087 Budapest, Kerepesi út 9. – next to Aréna Plaza in front of Lovi Lelátó, from the direction of Kerepesi út

Open until 11pm on weekends

Website: www.jegterasz.hu/

Óbuda Town Square

The Óbuda Fair offers a tiny, 14- by 28-metre rink. The cobblestone street, with its old-time family atmosphere, has free skating available until the end of February.

Ticket prices: free

Address: 1037 Budapest Fő tér

Website: http://adventobudan.hu

Bálna (Whale)

Skaters on Bálna’s terrace not only get to enjoy one of the most special buildings in Budapest, but also the unique panorama of the Danube banks. The 450-square-metre ice rink can be used by anyone, free of charge and time constraints.

Ticket prices: free

Address: 1093 Budapest, Fővám tér 11-12.

Website: www.balnabudapest.hu

Pesterzsébeti Jégcsarnok

The rink is used primarily for education and training, but at weekends it’s anyone’s turn. Ice disco with the latest hits from 7 pm on Saturdays.

Ticket prices: 1400 HUF

Address: 1201 Budapest XX. kerület, Zodony utca 1.

Web: www.esmtkjegcsarnok-pesterzsebet.hu/

Article provided by XpatLoop.com/ budapestinfo.hu