Keeping on keeping on

Welcome to 2017, the 15th year of The Budapest Times. When we started in 2003 Brad Pitt was still married, but not to Angelina, to Jennifer Aniston. The Socialists and the Liberals were leading the country and things were going pretty well. We were less than a year from joining the European Union and the economy was doing all right. Little did we know that we were less than five years away from a global financial meltdown that affected everyone in the Western world, and we were no exception. The Budapest Times managed to get through that period and three years ago we switched to a more magazine-like format with the intention of eventually turning into a monthly. We were planning to do so because we believe that while print is not dead, it is incredibly difficult for it to keep up with the pace of the internet. With our daily online service – The Budapest Times Today – up healthy and running, we decided that now is the time to make that switch. So from now on look for the Times in the beginning of the month and expect content that’s looking ahead instead of dealing with what is already in the past. Attila Leitner