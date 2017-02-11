A case of “yes, we can” in 2024

So a new movement – Momentum – is forming and their main belief is saying no to the Olympics in Budapest. I never understood why anyone tries to start something based solely on going against something else, and to be fair they are not just about saying no. They say yes too. They say yes to the future! That’s right, yes to the future. They also believe in a referendum about the Olympics in Budapest, which generally is ok, but not this late in the game. At this point those who are sports fans – myself included – or Fidesz/Orbán fans will overwhelmingly vote for the Olympics even if it costs 5,000 gazillion forints. Those who dislike Orbán will go against it. Don’t for a second make the mistake of thinking that this initiative is about the 2024 games. It’s purely political, but here’s the thing: these guys are such amateurs they didn’t even realise that merely by starting a signature drive – which causes delays in a number of areas of the 2024 candidacy process – they have given the government a free pass should Budapest not be selected as host in September. Because then the government can easily point at Momentum and say that this was all your fault. I hope this won’t be necessary, because I’m 100 percent behind the Budapest candidacy: for once, instead of saying “no, we can’t” or “we’re too small” to everything, this country should say “yes, we can” and then prove it to the world and especially to the naysayers.