“Nothing to hide or fear”

Fidesz vice-chairman Szilárd Németh caused anger among many with his recent threat that certain non-government organisations must be “swept out of the country”. He named Transparency International, whose managing director, Péter József Martin, talks to The Budapest Times about the possible reasons, while he is staying calm for the time being.

Szilárd Németh says the target is NGOs that are paid from abroad and want to influence the shaping of political opinions in Hungary. How did you understand these statements?

We were surprised. Such statements in a democratic country, which is a member of the EU, are not welcome.

Were there really no prior indications that this declaration of war could be expected?

No, no signs at all. Maybe only that in the last three or four years there were constant verbal attacks made against us and against NGOs in general, but the most recent statements hit a whole new level; they had a new quality.

What exactly do you mean?

His statements are simply unacceptable, to talk explicitly about closing down the NGOs. However, that is not possible according to the actual legislation and even the constitution is protecting us. At the moment we do not expect any problems. As long as the government abides by the laws, we have nothing to fear.

Last year there were several examples when the government changed the laws to their advantage. Could that happen again in the case of the NGOs too?

Of course it can happen that the government changes the law according to their will, but first we have to wait and see. The only specific step they are discussing at the moment is that NGOs have to publish their income statement, the same way as politicians have to. We are quite comfortable about that, since we have nothing to hide.

This threat against civil organisations came out of the blue. What do you think could be the reason?

I think that there are primarily two or three causes behind these kinds of statements. For one, the government always needs an enemy to use in their communications. This role was filled by the refugees up until now. However, since there are no more refugees in the country anymore, they needed to come up with something new. For two, this is an attempt to call away attention from the fact how badly the government is doing its job. And finally, this could also be an attempt to intimidate us.

What do you think will happen to you now? Are you preparing for the next steps by the government?

I would not like to speak of the devil or give any ideas. We are not preparing for anything, we are working according to the law and in a clean way, and we are not blaming ourselves for anything.

You are saying that this might be an attempt to intimidate you. Was it successful? Time and time again we see reports in the media about political interference. Do you?

We are not practising any kind of self-censorship and we also do not get any calls that we should not complete certain examinations. In this sense we are not getting any pressure from any political side. Media is another topic, I can’t say anything directly about it. I read newspapers too. However, I think that there are still many very strong investigative articles published that are revealing new cases of corruption from time to time.

If the problem is not finding out about corruption, then what is it?

The problem is that these articles do not have a consequence anymore.

In what way?

I mean that the judicial authorities are in the government’s hand and they simply do not deal with certain cases. Furthermore, society is reacting in an apathetic way to the new cases of corruption that keep popping up. Studies have revealed that people know all about corruption but they are convinced they are powerless to step up against it.

Szilárd Németh explicitly said that NGOs should not be financed from abroad, by which he means Hungarian-American financier and philanthropist George Soros of the Open Society Foundation. Your organisation stands accused of being “Soros-mercenary”.

We have many financial pillars. It’s a fact that exactly 8% of our financing is coming from Soros funds. For the major part we are financed by the EU. We are also getting support from large companies. Our largest sponsor from the open economy is Telenor, but E.On and Coca-Cola are also some of the companies that finance our operations.

So you are not crowdfunding, as for example the investigative blogs Átlátszó and Direkt36 do?

We are also working with crowdfunding resources but that makes up only a very minor part of our financing. We believe that this form of financing is important but it’s not providing us with a sufficient base. The major part of our financial resources is received from project-based funding from the EU, which we are winning via our individual projects. As opposed to the things communicated by the government, we are not getting a so-called “core-funding” but only resources meant for conducting individual projects or researches. Átlátszó and Direkt36 are able to work based on crowdfunding because they are writing a news portal intended directly for the readers. They are being read. Our researches are also being read but we only reach most of the people through articles published in different kinds of media.

Why do you think it’s important for companies to act as your supporters?

I think that the reason is primarily image building. Telenor is basing its company structure and communication on transparency and openness, so it’s relevant for them to support a think-tank like us.

What are your criteria towards potential supporters?

In general we are open towards every company, if it is working in a transparent way of course. Before we enter a co-operation we investigate how seriously they are taking transparency, and only after that do we decide who is allowed to support us.