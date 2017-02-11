PM hails ‘great gift’ of D. Trump

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote to congratulate Donald Trump on becoming the 45th President of the United States. “Your historic election victory gives you a strong mandate from the American people to bring about change,” he said. Opposition parties were mostly quiet after the inauguration of Trump.

The prime minister said the world faces enormous challenges that require a new and brave approach. “Our ever-growing economic ties; long-standing co-operation in areas, such as the fight against terrorism; our similar visions on economic and security policies, on the responsibility for the safety of our own citizens, and on border control and migration, give us a historic opportunity to shape the future together,” he said.

Orbán emphasised that he was looking forward to further enhancing the “long-standing, strong and cordial ties” between Hungary and the United States. He expressed confidence that through continued partnership the two countries would be able to tackle the challenges and explore the opportunities.

He welcomed Trump’s remark on the right of each nation to consider its own interests in the first place, saying that “this sentence could not have been said before”. Trump’s statement was a “big change” paving the way for an era of “bilateralism” … We have received permission from the highest secular place that we, too, have the right to put ourselves first. This is a big thing, a great freedom, a great gift”.

Orbán said this would also pave the way for concluding bilateral agreements in military and economic co-operation.

Ruling Fidesz party said the inauguration of Trump “heralds a new era, in which the dictatorship of political correctness is replaced by straightforward speech, and decisions are based on a sober mind rather than ideologies”. According to Fidesz, the United States is Hungary’s ally, with close and important co-operation in economic and security matters.

Further, the two countries are connected by shared values, such as freedom, human dignity and re,spect for courage, the party said.

The opposition LMP said that “political earthquakes” such as the inauguration of Trump would always challenge citizens to make a choice. “People should either choose to favour the elite’s fight disguised as anti-elite efforts or support advocates of an ideology promoting fundamental changes in politics and the economy,” LMP co-chair Bernadett Szél said. It is in everybody’s interest that in Hungary that latter should ensue, she said.

Trump celebrated in Budapest

Hundreds of people gathered at Ronald Reagan‘s statue near the US Embassy on Budapest‘s Szabadság Square to applaud Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, upon his inauguration. Zsolt Bayer, a journalist, said outgoing president Barack Obama „had practically failed to realise any of his plans“. Over the past few years America has become „more divided, more aggressive and more liberal“, he said. The spread of liberalism was demonstrated, for instance, by growing acceptance of drug use, same-sex marriage and abortion. Trump should be aware that „an overwhelming majority of societies around the world are unable and unwilling to identify themselves with these sick and shoddy death cults“, Bayer said. The new US President would have a substantial role in establishing a new global order.