The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, H.E. Hamad Burhaman held a reception in the Marriott Hotel on the occasion of celebrating the 56th Anniversary of the Independence and 26th Anniversary the Liberation of the State of Kuwait.
The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, H.E. Hamad Burhaman held a reception in the Marriott Hotel on the occasion of celebrating the 56th Anniversary of the Independence and 26th Anniversary the Liberation of the State of Kuwait.
Tags: 26th Anniversary the Liberation56th Anniversary of the IndependenceH.E. Hamad BurhamanKuwaitMarriott Hotel