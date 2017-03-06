A school to love

ISB offers high-quality Hungarian and high-quality English education to ensure that children are equally competent and comfortable studying, working and living in both languages anywhere in the world. In September 2017 ISB will launch its new secondary school K9-12.

“Looking for a bilingual school for our two children we visited ISB and found a friendly and creative atmosphere. We saw the children smiling and happily doing their tasks. I still hear the words of the guide person in my ears: ’We have the nicest children and the nicest families.’ As I drove down the hill, I knew we wanted this school,” said Jennifer, mother of a 3rd- and a 4th-grade student at ISB.

The caring style of education, noted by all parents when asked about their choice, is strongly based on the wonderful teaching staff and the low number of students per class. In the school year 2016/2017, the average class size was 15 students, which makes possible for teachers to pay personal attention to each child.

Everyone can improve at his or her own pace. Talented ones are supported, and those who need it can get extra help, as if they had a personal curriculum. Test results, reports and homework are also important, but ISB’s teachers give pupils the emotional support they need to meet expectations without any stress.

Besides the lexical knowledge, skills and competencies are top priorities. Co-operative groups, project work and after-school courses, such as drama club, arts and craft, woodwork, music lessons and sports, provide opportunities for children to try themselves in a wide range of activities.

The International School of Budapest has become a successful and developing institution. Twenty years ago it was launched as a small international school and for several years it wasn’t able to grow. Students vanished bit by bit from the higher grades as they left for more prestigious institutions.

The launch of the bilingual programme solved the problem. As Hungarian families came happily, foreign students also wanted to stay.

“The high-quality Hungarian and high-quality English education ensures that our children are equally competent and comfortable studying, working and living in both languages anywhere in the world,” explains Timothy Helmick, principal at ISB.

Consequently, higher-grade students are choosing to continue their secondary school studies there. For this reason, International School of Budapest will launch its secondary school in September 2017 with an IGCSE programme in 9th and 10th grades and the accreditation process of the IB Diploma Programme, which is the most desirable diploma programme in the world. The matriculation it offers is acknowledged by all universities in Hungary and abroad.