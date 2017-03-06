Chalking up the numbers

Government spending on education came to 2000 billion forints last year, up significantly from the 1800 billion forints spent on the sector in 2015, the state secretary for education has said.

Public school and higher education workers are both set to receive wage increases starting September this year, Laszlo Palkovics told a press conference.

The government will spend 38.4 billion forints on raising the wages of public school teachers, he said. Instructors in higher education will see another phase of pay rises and the government will also take into consideration proposals made by the Hungarian Rectors’ Conference, Palkovics added.

He said the restructuring of the state school manager had been successfully completed, noting that the financing and upkeep of public schools was being dealt with by 58 school district centres.

On another subject, Palkovics said the report comparing the PISA test scores of Hungarian students with those of other countries would soon be submitted to the government. He denied that there were any plans to introduce any form of segregation in the public school system. The report merely proposes that students with different abilities should be taught differently, in ways that best suit their abilities, he said.

More foreigners studying

The number of foreign students enrolled at Hungarian universities this academic year has increased to more than 28,000 and could reach 40,000 by 2023, based on a study presented at a conference at Budapest‘s Corvinus University. The number is up from 26,000 in the 2015/16 academic year and 25,000 in the year before. The largest number of foreign students enrolled at Hungarian universities this year, 3,234, are Germans. The second-largest number comes from Romania, with students from Slovakia and Serbia also well represented.