Nurturing students to become responsible global citizens

Britannica International is recognised as one of the leading international schools in Hungary, providing the highest level of British International Education within

a rich intercultural learning environment. The school became a member of the Orbital Education group of schools in 2008. Today it is a thriving school for almost 400 students, aged from 5 to 18 years old. Orbital Education, based in the UK,is one of the leading international school groups, with 10 schools around the world.

Marie Moreton formally joined the Britannica team as Head of Primary in November 2016. Prior to her arrival, she gained extensive international experience in different countries including Thailand and China, from where she left a successful leadership post in order to start her new career in Budapest.

Since arriving at Britannica, Marie has whole-heartedly embraced the school’s philosophies about fostering curiosity in children and taking a child-centred approach to learning. Children are encouraged to become responsible global citizens through charity work, recycling initiatives, Personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE) and other lessons, and through events such as international day and the mother-tongue language story club during book week, to name but a few.

With so much of our community bilingual or trilingual, developing the shared language of English is vital, while also maintaining strong development in the mother tongue. Children at Britannica receive specialist interventions to support their language learning, while all teachers and teaching assistants receive extensive training in teaching English as an Additional Language (EAL) to ensure all students are fully supported.

At Britannica, Marie was impressed by the strength of the ties with the community, and the Parent and School Association is fully involved in running and participating in events. Ever popular (with Marie as well as the students) is Cookie Friday. But the energetic and creative parents also organised a disco to celebrate Farsang, set up food stalls to mark International Day, co-ordinated book week events and competitions, plus much, much more. All of this activity enriches the experience for our students and is a huge strength of the school.

Mrs Moreton commented: “Since joining Britannica, I have been delighted to see that the students have such a positive attitude to learning. Their enthusiasm and commitment is very impressive and to see them strive to improve their academic outcomes is very rewarding. But alongside the hard work, we have a lot of fun at Britannica and it’s a joy to be part of this lively and friendly community.”