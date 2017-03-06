Passion for children and love of environment

Apple Tree opened its gate to families five years ago. ”It is so rewarding to see the children grow from toddlers to school-age children in our care,” says founder Edina Stöllinger. “We do our best to create a unique place for children. We are building a multicultural, international community. We want our families to feel at home at Apple Tree.”

Located in a newly refurbished villa in District II, Apple Tree creates an atmosphere where everyone feels at home. Hungarian-qualified kindergarten teachers and native-speaker assistant/co-teachers provide high-quality education and care for children in English in small groups.

There are spacious, bright classrooms, a large multi-purpose room, a gym, a library and a nice playground to meet the highest safety requirements.

The carefully designed curriculum of Apple Tree is developed by international research covering practices in Britain, USA and Hungary.

Karolina Tamás, Educational Director of Apple Tree, says: “Each child has an individual learning plan and we are ready to prepare our students to gain admission to various school systems – let it be British, American, Austrian, German or the Hungarian system where they continue their studies.”

“The love of nature and the awareness of our environment is an emphasised and integral part of our curriculum. We educate our children to recycle and compost.”

Apple Tree offers a wide range of extra-curricular activities for its students and for children not attending Apple Tree. Arts and crafts, dance, judo, chess, gym games, kids yoga and much more are on offer for the children to spend the afternoon with.

Facts and Figures

Address: 1026 Budapest, Trombitás utca 11

Tel.: (+36) 30 708-2248

E-mail: info@appletree-kindergarten.hu

internet: www.appletree-kindergarten.hu

Principal: Edina Stöllinger

Established: 2012

Age range: 16 months

to 6 years

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 7.30am- 5.30pm

Language: English

Maximum class size: 12-17

Fees: yearly contribution in three instalments

Campus facilities:

Playground, gym, library