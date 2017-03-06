Reaching for highest standards

The BME International Secondary Grammar School, founded in 1992, is one of the oldest international schools offering a Hungarian and IB diploma. It has developed a reputation for both academic success and openness, with students from over 20 countries, of which more than 95% continue their education in universities all over the world.

These students are mostly Hungarian and Asian with numerous dual-nationality holders. The school believes that students’ own cultures should be respected but at the same time they should take part in the country in which they are living, so there is a well-established Hungarian-as-a-foreign-language program.

The BME International Secondary School is an IB DP school. The first group of nine students from BME International Secondary Grammar School along with students from outside the school started the IB in September 2015.

The IB Diploma Programme at BME International Secondary Grammar School is a selective programme. Given the advanced nature of the program, certain requirements need to be met in the pre-IB years in order to be admitted to the IB diploma programme for the final two years of high school.

Our mission statement

The goal of education is to develop the self and find one’s voice. To this aim the BME International Secondary School mentors students to reach high academic standards, engage in the school and local community and explore life ambitions while focusing on respect for the visions of others.

Having a multinational student community, the BME International School stresses the integration of the student by developing meaningful relationships with other students, into the broader values and rationales of the international community

Language preparation

The school believes that students from so many countries need some support in learning academic and classroom English, so it offers a one-year intensive language preparation for those who are not ready to study in English, backed up by continuous study of academic English for four more years.

In addition, sciences and humanities are taught in English by native speaker and Hungarian teachers. Students may also choose to study Spanish, German or French as a foreign language. Finally, there are programs for English literature and Hungarian literature for Hungarians.

All these courses are taught and sequenced according to the Hungarian National Core Curriculum.

Outward looking

As an international school, BME International Secondary Grammar School believes there should be opportunities for short-term student exchanges every year, so students regularly visit other schools throughout Europe and often receive visitors themselves. Students are encouraged to take part in these programs and there are various sport and academic after-school activities.