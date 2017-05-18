We are CEU

CEU is, indeed, a “regular” graduate university, as is neighboring Andrássy university – one of hundreds of universities to release a statement in support of CEU. CEU offers 39 master’s degree programs and 13 PhD programs. And the overwhelming majority of our students – 85% in 2015-2016 – receive financial aid, ranging from tuition awards to full scholarships with stipends and housing. For fee-paying students, CEU’s tuition is, in fact, in line with most private European graduate schools.
Addressing Leitner’s last point, CEU has been an important part of the Hungarian higher education community for a quarter of a century and we are extremely proud to collaborate with other exceptional Hungarian universities such as ELTE as well as renowned institutions like the Hungarian Academy of Sciences – both of which released statements in support of CEU. Our international rankings are unquestionable. Last month, Times Higher Education (THE) ranked CEU the 2nd most international university in the world. In addition to that ranking, THE puts CEU #39 in the world among young universities (operating for 50 years or fewer). This year, THE also ranks CEU 16th in their BRICS & Emerging Economies category and, overall, in the top 301-350 in their World University Rankings. Because CEU is a graduate university, it is ranked by subject (not as a whole institution) by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). This year CEU was ranked in seven subjects. CEU’s degree programs in the fields of politics and international studies were ranked 42nd in the world according to the latest QS subject ranking, published March 8, 2017. CEU also regained its spot in the rankings in law, at 151-200, last held in 2015. CEU maintained its rankings in the top 100 in philosophy, sociology and social policy and administration. History maintained its ranking in the top 150. In economics and econometrics, CEU kept its spot in the top 151-200 for the third year in a row.
We urge people to research the facts at https://www.ceu.edu/category/istandwithceu