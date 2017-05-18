We are CEU

In response to Attila Leitner’s inaccurate and defamatory piece in the Budapest Times, we offer the following statement. First, Leitner assumes that “someone in the countryside” wouldn’t care about what happens to CEU. We ask: Do people in the countryside care about academic freedom? Do they care about democracy and the values of the EU? A recent survey shows that just under 50% of Hungarians support the EU and would like further integration with the EU.

Leitner says that he offers facts but, alas, his statements are not factual. Regarding his first and second points, the new law will, indeed, affect CEU – a single university that offers Hungarian-accredited degrees as well as American-accredited degrees, and has been lawfully doing so for over two decades. CEU has gone through the rigorous examination and approval of the independent accreditation authorities in both countries, ensuring it meets the highest academic standards. The accreditation authority in the U.S. that oversees CEU degree programs is the same one that accredits such prestigious universities such as Columbia University and Princeton University. CEU’s profile enables young Hungarians to stay in Hungary while getting a top international education, and attracts top Hungarian academics who have studied abroad back to Hungary for teaching and research. More than two dozen universities like CEU, including the American University of Paris, the American University of Rome, and the American University in Cairo, offer American degrees in foreign countries and enrich the academic environment there, just as CEU does in Hungary.

CEU is, indeed, a “regular” graduate university, as is neighboring Andrássy university – one of hundreds of universities to release a statement in support of CEU. CEU offers 39 master’s degree programs and 13 PhD programs. And the overwhelming majority of our students – 85% in 2015-2016 – receive financial aid, ranging from tuition awards to full scholarships with stipends and housing. For fee-paying students, CEU’s tuition is, in fact, in line with most private European graduate schools.

Addressing Leitner’s last point, CEU has been an important part of the Hungarian higher education community for a quarter of a century and we are extremely proud to collaborate with other exceptional Hungarian universities such as ELTE as well as renowned institutions like the Hungarian Academy of Sciences – both of which released statements in support of CEU. Our international rankings are unquestionable. Last month, Times Higher Education (THE) ranked CEU the 2nd most international university in the world. In addition to that ranking, THE puts CEU #39 in the world among young universities (operating for 50 years or fewer). This year, THE also ranks CEU 16th in their BRICS & Emerging Economies category and, overall, in the top 301-350 in their World University Rankings. Because CEU is a graduate university, it is ranked by subject (not as a whole institution) by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). This year CEU was ranked in seven subjects. CEU’s degree programs in the fields of politics and international studies were ranked 42nd in the world according to the latest QS subject ranking, published March 8, 2017. CEU also regained its spot in the rankings in law, at 151-200, last held in 2015. CEU maintained its rankings in the top 100 in philosophy, sociology and social policy and administration. History maintained its ranking in the top 150. In economics and econometrics, CEU kept its spot in the top 151-200 for the third year in a row.

We urge people to research the facts at https://www.ceu.edu/category/istandwithceu